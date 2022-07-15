Menu

Crime

Woman injured in shooting at Wasaga Beach home: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 12:14 pm
Woman injured in shooting at Wasaga Beach home: OPP - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

A woman was taken to hospital after a shooting at a residence in Wasaga Beach, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Thursday at around 10:54 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at a residence on Bianca Crescent.

Police said a woman was located with a gunshot wound.

Officers said she was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police said officers and the force’s canine unit weren’t able to locate any of the suspects.

According to police, the suspects are believed to have fled northbound in the Allegra Drive area.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

