Man taken to hospital after vehicle, motorcycle collide in Brampton, Ont.: police

A man has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Brampton, Ont., police said.

In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 2:15 p.m.

Police said a the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

Officers said there are road closures in the area and asked members of the public to “use alternate routes.”

More to come…

COLLISION:

-Torbram Rd/Steeles Av E #Brampton

– Motorcycle & Vehicle collision

– Adult male taken to local hospital (motorcycle) by ambulance

– Road closures are w/b Steels at Torbram Rd

– Use alternate routes

– No further updates

– C/R at 2:15p.m.

– PR22-0234946 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 14, 2022

