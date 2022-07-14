Man taken to hospital after vehicle, motorcycle collide in Brampton, Ont.: police

A man has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Brampton, Ont., police said.
In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 2:15 p.m.
Police said a the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.
Officers said there are road closures in the area and asked members of the public to “use alternate routes.”
More to come…
