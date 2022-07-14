Menu

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after vehicle, motorcycle collide in Brampton, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 5:21 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Brampton, Ont., police said.

In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 2:15 p.m.

Police said a the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

Officers said there are road closures in the area and asked members of the public to “use alternate routes.”

More to come…

