Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. grows to 500 hectares: BC Wildfire Service

The wildfire that ignited on Thursday less than two kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C., has now grown to 500 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It has more than doubled in size from the previous update of 200 hectares, which was reported Thursday night.

“We had two initial attack crews on-site overnight. They reported a decrease in fire behaviour,” said Taylor Colman, a fire information officer.

“This morning, we have 60 additional wildfire officials and firefighters arriving on site. They will be supported by three helicopters throughout the day.”

New footage from Friday morning shows active flames with smoke on the hillside near Lytton.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire is now an estimated 500 hectares in size.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, an evacuation alert was issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for 31 properties in the area of Highway 12 and the west side of the Fraser River (Blue Sky Country, Electoral Area “I”).

Pader Brach, executive director of regional operations for Emergency Management BC, said on Thursday, officials believe three structures may have been destroyed.

TRND staff wrote the ongoing evacuation order that was issued at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for 24 properties remains in place.

The TNRD Emergency Operation Centre has issued an Evacuation Alert for approximately 31 addressed properties due to the Nohomin Creek wildfire. Details: https://t.co/dRIS8CIgDA pic.twitter.com/xsXuyESKJS — TNRD (@TNRD) July 15, 2022

Lytton First Nation also has evacuation orders in place for the following reserves:

Nohomeen IR 23

Papyum IRs 27, 27A

Lytton IR 27B

Papyum Graveyard 27C

Stryen IR 9

The TRND has set up an emergency reception centre at Lillooet Rec Centre, 930 Main St. in Lillooet, B.C.

Those that need emergency support services are being asked to self-register using the Evacuee Registration and Assistance tool.

The fire has been declared the province’s first “wildfire of note” of the season and is deemed out of control.

— with files from Simon Little.