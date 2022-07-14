Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire breaks out near still-recovering Lytton, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 5:21 pm
FILE. Wildland firefighter Sasha Terhoch sprays water on hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE. Wildland firefighter Sasha Terhoch sprays water on hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A new wildfire broke out near Lytton, B.C. on Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Nohomin Creek wildfire was burning about 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River.

The fire was estimated to be two hectares in size, and was being fed by gusty winds, the wildfire service said.

Read more: ‘Fire war zone’: A look at the disaster that razed Lytton and plans to rebuild 1 year later

Multiple crews were responding, and being supported by helicopters and air tankers.

Trending Stories

It’s been just over a year since the village was virtually burned to the ground amid B.C.’s record-breaking heat dome.

Two people died, while hundreds were forced out of their homes. Work to rebuild the community has only begun recently.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lytton residents frustrated at slow pace of rebuilding' Lytton residents frustrated at slow pace of rebuilding
Lytton residents frustrated at slow pace of rebuilding – Jun 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfires tagBC Wildfire tagBC Wildfire Service tagLytton tagLytton Fire taglytton wildfire tagBC Widlfire tagnew wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers