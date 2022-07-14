Wildfire breaks out near still-recovering Lytton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A new wildfire broke out near Lytton, B.C. on Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Nohomin Creek wildfire was burning about 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River.

The fire was estimated to be two hectares in size, and was being fed by gusty winds, the wildfire service said.

Multiple crews were responding, and being supported by helicopters and air tankers.

It’s been just over a year since the village was virtually burned to the ground amid B.C.’s record-breaking heat dome.

Two people died, while hundreds were forced out of their homes. Work to rebuild the community has only begun recently.

