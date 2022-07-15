Menu

Crime

Police charge 2 with drug trafficking in Sarnia, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 9:25 am
Sarnia, Ont., police seized search officers located 168 grams of light pink coloured fentanyl, 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and $1,000 in Canadian currency during a traffic stop in the city's west end on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Sarnia, Ont., police seized search officers located 168 grams of light pink coloured fentanyl, 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and $1,000 in Canadian currency during a traffic stop in the city's west end on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia, Ont., police, seized “large quantities” of illicit drugs during a traffic stop in the city’s west end.

The Sarnia Police vice unit had been investigating fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine trafficking across the city.

Read more: Police identify victim who died after being set on fire in London, Ont.

On Wednesday, police said they had “gathered enough grounds” to make an arrest. Police pulled over a vehicle at 4:40 p.m. in the area of Trudeau Drive. Both the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

Trending Stories

Officers say they found 168 grams of light pink coloured fentanyl, 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and $1,000 in Canadian currency. According to police, the street value of the drugs is about $35,760.

The driver, Derrick Alan Pillon, 42, of Windsor, faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of breach of probation, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The passenger, Jordan Laura Daye, 28, of Corunna, faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

