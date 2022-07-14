Menu

Crime

Police identify victim who died after being set on fire in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 11:15 am
On Tuesday, at 2:20 a.m., London, Ont., police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a man who was on set on fire in the east end of the city. View image in full screen
On Tuesday, at 2:20 a.m., London, Ont., police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a man who was on set on fire in the east end of the city. Andrew Graham / Global News London

The victim who died in hospital after being set on fire in the east end of the city Tuesday has been identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Lawrence Graham, of London, Ont.

London police also said Thursday that in regards to the victim’s death, “charges in this matter have been upgraded.”

Bradley Joudrey, 32, of London, is charged with first-degree murder and two impaired driving-related offences.

Read more: Victim dies after being set on fire in serious assault in east London, Ont.

On Tuesday, at around 2:20 a.m., police received a 911 call about a man who was on fire near Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators revealed that the suspect and victim were known to each other and descriptions of a suspect and suspect vehicle were provided to police.

At around 3 a.m., a man was arrested in the 1800-block radius of Royal Crescent for a separate impaired driving-related incident when officers determined that the driver was also linked to the assault from earlier that morning.

Joudrey is scheduled to appear in a London court on Friday.

