Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 7:13 am
The scene of the collision at Terry Fox Way and Winterton Way. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Terry Fox Way and Winterton Way. Global News

A man suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Terry Fox Way and Winterton Way, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 9:46 p.m.

Read more: Hamilton boy in hospital after being hit by car while waiting at bus stop

There was a two-vehicle crash, with one a motorcycle.

Peel paramedics said the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Trending Stories

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagMotorcycle Crash tagPeel Paramedics tagMississauga crash tagMississauga collision tagTerry Fox Way and Winterton Way tagTerry Fox Way and Winterton Way crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers