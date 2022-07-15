Man critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A man suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Terry Fox Way and Winterton Way, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 9:46 p.m.
There was a two-vehicle crash, with one a motorcycle.
Peel paramedics said the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
There is no word on what may have led to the collision.
