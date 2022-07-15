Man critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A man suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Terry Fox Way and Winterton Way, north of Eglinton Avenue West, at 9:46 p.m.

There was a two-vehicle crash, with one a motorcycle.

Peel paramedics said the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

COLLISION:

– Winterton Wy/Terry Fox Wy #Mississauga

– 2 vehicles one a motorcycle

– Adult male transported to trauma centre by ambulance

– Road Closures: Intersection shut down

– No further information

-Major Collision Bureau has been notified

– C/R at 9:46 p.m.

– PR22-0235253 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 15, 2022

