London police seek public’s help locating missing 14-year-old

London, Ont., police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old teen who was last seen in the city’s northeast nearly a week ago.
Khoen Vankoughnett is described by police as a Caucasian male, six-feet tall with short “brush cut” hair.
Vankoughnett was last seen in the area of Boulee and Victoria streets on July 8 wearing a blue “DC” t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a green backpack.
Police say he was in possession of a bicycle. No details about the bike were provided.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
