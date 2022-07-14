Menu

Canada

London police seek public’s help locating missing 14-year-old

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 14, 2022 4:26 pm
Khoen Vankoughnett, 14. View image in full screen
Khoen Vankoughnett, 14. London Police Service

London, Ont., police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old teen who was last seen in the city’s northeast nearly a week ago.

Khoen Vankoughnett is described by police as a Caucasian male, six-feet tall with short “brush cut” hair.

Vankoughnett was last seen in the area of Boulee and Victoria streets on July 8 wearing a blue “DC” t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a green backpack.

Police say he was in possession of a bicycle. No details about the bike were provided.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

