World

Ivana Trump, 1st wife of former U.S. president Donald Trump, dead at 73

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 14, 2022 4:05 pm
Ivana Trump dead View image in full screen
Family portrait of, from left, socialite Ivana Trump, her son Eric Trump, her former husband businessman Donald Trump, and her daughter Ivanka Trump as they sit at a table at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1998. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday. She was 73.

Read more: Trump teases 2024 run amid Jan. 6 hearings: ‘Would anybody like me to run for president’

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
