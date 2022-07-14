Menu

Crime

Youth faces manslaughter charge after man dies following Tilbury, Ont. assault: police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted July 14, 2022 3:07 pm
Police say a 45-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault in Tilbury, Ont., early last month. View image in full screen
Police say a 45-year-old man died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault in Tilbury, Ont., early last month. Chattem-Kent Police Service / Twitter

Chatham-Kent police say they’ve charged a male youth with manslaughter after the victim of an assault last month died from injuries he sustained during the attack.

Police say an aggravated assaulted was reported around 11 p.m. on the night of June 6 at the intersection of Queen and Louise streets in Tilbury, Ont.

The victim suffered a severe and life-threatening injury and police said a suspect had been fleeing the scene on foot.

Read more: Chatham-Kent, Ont. police seek public assistance identifying suspect in aggravated assault

After appealing to the public in hopes of finding the suspect, a male youth was arrested on June 10 and charged with aggravated assault. The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and police did not provide his age.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On June 27, exactly three weeks after the assault, the victim died from his injuries in hospital. Police have not identified the victim, but say he was a 45-year-old man.

In an update shared on Thursday afternoon, police said they arrested the youth again earlier that day and charged him with manslaughter.

No further details were provided.

