SIU says it found no evidence of wrongdoing by Guelph police officer

A Guelph police officer will not be facing charges.

This stems from an investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit into a case involving a man who suffered a fractured rib during an arrest on March 18.

An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle going north on Highway 6 south of Marden Road that was later determined to be driven by someone who was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle, the SIU says.

The vehicle sped away after an initial traffic stop before running out of gas, the SIU says.

The SIU says the officer managed to get the driver onto the ground, and had his left knee on the back of the individual while trying to handcuff him.

The 28-year-old driver was later taken to hospital, where the injury was diagnosed.

SIU director Joseph Martino says while the man suffered the injury during the course of the arrest, the officer did not do anything unlawful.