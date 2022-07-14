Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU says it found no evidence of wrongdoing by Guelph police officer

A man accused of driving while prohibited suffered a fractured rib during an arrest in March.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 14, 2022 2:38 pm
An Ontario Special Investigations Unit vehicle at a police crime scene. View image in full screen
An Ontario Special Investigations Unit vehicle at a police crime scene. Global News

A Guelph police officer will not be facing charges.

This stems from an investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit into a case involving a man who suffered a fractured rib during an arrest on March 18.

An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle going north on Highway 6 south of Marden Road that was later determined to be driven by someone who was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle, the SIU says.

Trending Stories

The vehicle sped away after an initial traffic stop before running out of gas, the SIU says.

Read more: SIU ends Guelph probe after medical records reveal no serious injury

The SIU says the officer managed to get the driver onto the ground, and had his left knee on the back of the individual while trying to handcuff him.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old driver was later taken to hospital, where the injury was diagnosed.

SIU director Joseph Martino says while the man suffered the injury during the course of the arrest, the officer did not do anything unlawful.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagArrest tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagVehicle tagInjury tagDriver tagprohibited driver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers