Comments

Crime

SIU ends Guelph probe after medical records reveal no serious injury

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 11:19 am
SIU headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. View image in full screen
SIU headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says the complainant in an investigation into an arrest by Guelph police did not suffer serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit announced on Thursday that it is ending the probe, which started on Jan. 23 following the arrest of a 30-year-old man in the area of Elmira and Paisley roads.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog lays assault charge against Peel Region officer

The man had been charged with assault but while at the police station, the SIU said he complained of pain in his right shoulder.

He was then taken to the hospital for examination.

The SIU said that based on preliminary inquiries, which included a review of the man’s medical records, it closed the case because the man did not suffer a serious injury that falls within the SIU’s mandate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured' SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured
SIU investigating after police chase involving a stolen pickup truck from Port Hope leaves one man dead, one injured – Jan 10, 2022
