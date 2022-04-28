SIU ends Guelph probe after medical records reveal no serious injury

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says the complainant in an investigation into an arrest by Guelph police did not suffer serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit announced on Thursday that it is ending the probe, which started on Jan. 23 following the arrest of a 30-year-old man in the area of Elmira and Paisley roads.

The man had been charged with assault but while at the police station, the SIU said he complained of pain in his right shoulder.

He was then taken to the hospital for examination.

The SIU said that based on preliminary inquiries, which included a review of the man’s medical records, it closed the case because the man did not suffer a serious injury that falls within the SIU’s mandate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

