Toronto police seek public’s assistance in locating elopee

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elopee reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said 29-year-old Bryson Osmond was last seen at around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

“An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility and is absent without leave,” police said in a news release.

Police said Osmond is six-feet-two-inches tall, and weighs 280 pounds.

He has a heavy build and blue eyes.

Police said Martin is currently under a Form 49 Warrant of Committal, which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when someone is found to be not criminally responsible for a charge in court.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said they are concerned for his safety.

“If located, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.