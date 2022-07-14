Toronto police seek public’s assistance in locating elopee

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elopee reported missing in Toronto.
Toronto police said 29-year-old Bryson Osmond was last seen at around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.
“An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility and is absent without leave,” police said in a news release.
Police said Osmond is six-feet-two-inches tall, and weighs 280 pounds.
He has a heavy build and blue eyes.
Police said Martin is currently under a Form 49 Warrant of Committal, which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when someone is found to be not criminally responsible for a charge in court.
Officers said they are concerned for his safety.
“If located, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
