Crime

Toronto police seek public’s assistance in locating elopee

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 12:55 pm
Toronto police are searching for 29-year-old Bryson Osmond.
Toronto police are searching for 29-year-old Bryson Osmond. Toronto police / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elopee reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said 29-year-old Bryson Osmond was last seen at around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

“An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility and is absent without leave,” police said in a news release.

Police said Osmond is six-feet-two-inches tall, and weighs 280 pounds.

He has a heavy build and blue eyes.

Police said Martin is currently under a Form 49 Warrant of Committal, which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when someone is found to be not criminally responsible for a charge in court.

Officers said they are concerned for his safety.

“If located, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

