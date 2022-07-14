Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Loonie falls to 20-month low after Bank of Canada’s supersized rate hike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'What the latest interest rate hike means for your family’s bottom line' What the latest interest rate hike means for your family’s bottom line
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 2.5%. It’s all in an effort to cool the runaway inflation rate which is at an almost 40-year high. Rubina Ahmed-Haq has the full breakdown on what this means for you and your family.

The loonie hit a 20-month low, one day after the Bank of Canada announced its largest interest rate hike since 1998.

The Canadian dollar traded at a low of 75.62 cents US in early trading, a nearly one-a-half-cent drop from 77.07 cents US on Wednesday.

That’s the lowest level since Nov. 4, 2020.

The currency partially recovered to 76.06 cents US in late-morning trading.

Read more: ‘A big shock’: Canadians feeling squeezed by Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes

The U.S. dollar, which has been flying high amid the threat of recession, gained further ground against most major currencies primarily due to short-term yields rising following a report Wednesday that the annual inflation rate in the U.S. hit 9.1 per cent in June, the highest in more than 40 years.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Scotiabank chief currency strategist Shaun Osborne says “risk aversion” was dragging the Canadian dollar lower after the Bank of Canada’s bold move.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike' Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike
Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Bank of Canada tagCanadian Dollar tagLoonie taginterest rate tagBank of Canada interest rate tagcanadian dollar news tagcanadian dollar vs usd tagloonie performance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers