Crime

Langley mall evacuated after youths assaulted with bear spray, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 11:38 am
Willowbrook Mall was evacuated after two youths were bear-sprayed inside the mall. View image in full screen
Willowbrook Mall was evacuated after two youths were bear-sprayed inside the mall. Google Maps

Two youths were assaulted with bear spray inside Langley’s Willowbrook Mall, police say.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police determined that a female youth bear-sprayed two youths after a verbal argument outside the Foot Locker store.

Read more: $280,000 of contraband intercepted at Abbotsford’s federal prison

“The female youth suspect fled the scene after spraying the victims,” said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow, a Langley RCMP officer.

“The parties involved are known to each other and police believe this to be a targeted incident.”

The victims were treated by the BC Ambulance Service.

Read more: New Westminster armed robbery sends one victim to hospital

The Willowbrook Mall was temporarily evacuated as other mall attendees were feeling the effects of the bear spray, according to police.

The mall has since resumed normal business.

Anyone with possible information regarding the assault is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

