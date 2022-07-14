Langley mall evacuated after youths assaulted with bear spray, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two youths were assaulted with bear spray inside Langley’s Willowbrook Mall, police say.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police determined that a female youth bear-sprayed two youths after a verbal argument outside the Foot Locker store.

“The female youth suspect fled the scene after spraying the victims,” said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow, a Langley RCMP officer.

“The parties involved are known to each other and police believe this to be a targeted incident.”

The victims were treated by the BC Ambulance Service.

Read more: New Westminster armed robbery sends one victim to hospital

Story continues below advertisement

The Willowbrook Mall was temporarily evacuated as other mall attendees were feeling the effects of the bear spray, according to police.

The mall has since resumed normal business.

Anyone with possible information regarding the assault is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

2:15 Online extortion takes a violent turn Online extortion takes a violent turn