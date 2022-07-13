Menu

Crime

New scam uses threatening videos to target users of escort services, B.C. police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 12:48 pm
Burnaby RCMP have released these two images of the fraudsters. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP have released these two images of the fraudsters. Burnaby RCMP

A horror-movie-like extort scheme has come to light in Burnaby, B.C.

“Three reports involved the fraudsters sending videos that appear to show them driving to the victim’s residence with AR-15 style rifles, while threatening to kill the victim and their family after the victim shared their home addresses online,” RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release.

“The fraudsters follow up by sending the victims graphic photographs of dead bodies while continuing to demand money.”

Police have released these two images of the fraudsters View image in full screen
Police have released these two images of the fraudsters. Burnaby RCMP

Read more: Fraudulent Kelowna social worker who embezzled $460K apologizes in court

Story continues below advertisement

Officers have investigated more than nine reports of this type of extortion, stemming from “online romance scams” and victims sharing personal information online.

“We have seen romance scams before, but this one is unique due to the graphic and alarming videos and pictures that are sent to the victims as a scare tactic,” Hodgins said.

“We want the public to be aware of this scam method to prevent victims from sending money out of fear.”

Read more: Ontario couple lost more than $370K in crypto scam: police

The RCMP is offering the public a few tips to protect against romance scams:

  • Google the other person – Do a reverse image search. This is a quick and easy way to see if their photo has been copied from the internet.
  • Do not send money – If someone you met online is asking you for money, it’s a red flag.
  • Don’t be afraid to say no – Don’t be intimidated by high-pressure communications from someone online. If you don’t feel comfortable, say no.
  • Don’t give out personal information

Any additional victims, or anyone with more information, is being asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Rising scams against seniors' Rising scams against seniors
Rising scams against seniors – Jun 4, 2022

Editor’s note: The headline of this story has been corrected to reflect that the fraudsters are sending videos that appear to show them driving to victims’ homes. They are not filming themselves actually at the homes, according to police.

