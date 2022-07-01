Man faces nearly 100 charges in connection to Toronto online marketplace fraud: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with multiple fraud investigations, police say.

Toronto police said between April 2021 and February 2022, a man allegedly “defrauded several individuals” in Toronto.

Police said a man would reach out to victims on Kijiji, Facebook Marketplace and Snapchat and agree to buy “various pieces of merchandise, mainly designer shoes and clothing.”

Officers said the man would then meet the victims and allegedly pay for the items using fraudulent cheques that were deposited through mobile banking.

“The cheques would be more than the items purchased, causing the victims to transfer the difference back to the man,” officers said in a news release. “The cheques were placed on hold, and determined to be fraudulent.”

Police said the man would have already fled the scene with the merchandise and money.

According to police, on June 27, Tyrese Campbell-Fraser from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000, 29 counts of fraud under $5,000, 30 counts of causing another person to act on a forged document, four counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats and 27 counts of failing to comply with probation.

Officers said he appeared in court on June 28.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims,” police said. “His photo has been released.”

Campbell-Fraser is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police said he has braided hair with a fade on the sides and has a black beard.

He has a tattoo reading “Heaven Fraser” on his right forearm and one that says “514” on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.