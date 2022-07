Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital and another person is in police custody following a stabbing on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue Thursday night.

Police were called to Danforth and Robinson Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital.

Police say one person has been taken into custody, and a knife was recovered at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.