Man arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation in Brampton: police

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on May 25, at around 12 a.m., a female victim was at her home when a man came to her residence.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other.

Police allege the woman was sexually assaulted.

Abdul Wahid Mamun, 41, of Brampton, was arrested.

He has been charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and sexual assault.

According to police, the accused served as the Imam at a religious centre in the city.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe that there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.