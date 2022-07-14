Menu

Crime

$280,000 of contraband intercepted at Abbotsford’s federal prison

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 10:45 am
Matsqui prison View image in full screen
The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A package containing more than a quarter of a million dollars worth of contraband items has been seized at Abbotsford’s Matsqui Institution.

“The seized items included methamphetamine, THC shatter, fentanyl and other drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and communication-related devices,” said Rhonda Cochrane, Matsqui Institution’s assistant warden.

The package was intercepted on July 5, as a result of the “vigilance of staff members.”

The Correctional Service of Canada said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions.

The service also said it is working closely with police to take “action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Ion scanners and drug-detector dogs are used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors for contraband, CSC said.

A federal tip line has been created to receive any information relating to security issues at CSC institutions and can be reached at 1-866-780-3784.

Matsqui Institution is a medium-security federal institution.

