Crime

2-year investigation leads Edmonton police to charge 10 in liquor, drug network

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 2:00 pm
Drugs seized by EPS.
Drugs seized by EPS after 2-year investigation. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

A police investigation that began in 2020 has led to the seizure of nearly half a million dollars in drugs, alcohol and cigarettes, and the arrest of 10 local business owners and traffickers.

A total of 40 charges have been laid against the 10 people who were involved in the stolen liquor trade and drug trafficking.

The investigation was initially a response to a growing trend of alcohol theft, but later revealed a larger market for stolen liquor “along with a co-ordinated distribution network that was supplying the liquor to legitimate local businesses,” according to a release from the Edmonton Police Service.

EPS investigators “also determined the individuals involved were trafficking illegal drugs and unmarked cigarettes and were in the possession of stolen property.”

Search warrants allowed police to confiscate approximately $130,000 of liquor, 350,000 unmarked cigarettes, 730 fentanyl pills, 1.49 kilograms of cocaine and 270 Xanax pills.

The resulting charges include conspiracy, trafficking and intent to distribute a controlled substance, among others.

Those who have already been arrested and charged include, Steven Dahrouge, 39; Julien Roussel, 65; James Cermak, 41; Cara Yaremchuk, 34; Michael Gennaro, 51; John Berg, 67; Harkamal Singh Kahlon, 45; James Burns, 42; Thomas Areekadan, 57; and Raj Sony Jalarajan, 46.

Police have arrested an 11th suspect, however charges have not yet been laid. Police are still looking for three more suspects tied to the investigation.

15
Alcohol seized by EPS View image in gallery mode
Alcohol seized by EPS after two-year investigation. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
25
Alcohol seized by EPS View image in gallery mode
Alcohol seized by EPS after two-year investigation. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
35
Drugs seized by EPS View image in gallery mode
Drugs seized by EPS after two-year investigation. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
45
Drugs seized by EPS View image in gallery mode
Drugs seized by EPS after two-year investigation. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
55
Drugs seized by EPS after two-year investigation. View image in gallery mode
Drugs seized by EPS after two-year investigation. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
