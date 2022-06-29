Menu

Crime

Chilliwack RCMP seize 6 guns, cash, drugs; arrest two for trafficking charges

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 11:51 am
Chilliwack RCMP was able to make a large seizure after executing two search warrants. Chilliwack RCMP

Chilliwack RCMP drug section arrested two Chilliwack, B.C., men, ages 42 and 33, on drug trafficking-related charges.

“These arrests led to two search warrants and the seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, a large quantity of cash, a loaded handgun, ammunition, silencers and additional firearms,” Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

Read more: Man flees car rollover with two bricks of cocaine, charged with trafficking

On June 21, Chilliwack RCMP officers executed two search warrants and seized several guns, large quantities of drugs, and cash.

Two locations were searched as part of the investigation, a home in the 8100 block of Young Road and a home in the 9000 block of Garden Drive in Chilliwack.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba traffic stop last year led police to human trafficking arrest' Manitoba traffic stop last year led police to human trafficking arrest
Manitoba traffic stop last year led police to human trafficking arrest
