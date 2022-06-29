Chilliwack RCMP seize 6 guns, cash, drugs; arrest two for trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack RCMP drug section arrested two Chilliwack, B.C., men, ages 42 and 33, on drug trafficking-related charges.

“These arrests led to two search warrants and the seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, a large quantity of cash, a loaded handgun, ammunition, silencers and additional firearms,” Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said.

On June 21, Chilliwack RCMP officers executed two search warrants and seized several guns, large quantities of drugs, and cash.

Two locations were searched as part of the investigation, a home in the 8100 block of Young Road and a home in the 9000 block of Garden Drive in Chilliwack.

0:42 Manitoba traffic stop last year led police to human trafficking arrest Manitoba traffic stop last year led police to human trafficking arrest