RCMP say 72-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by vehicle in Stony Plain, Alta.

A 72-year-old pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle in a town west of Edmonton, according to the RCMP.

Parkland RCMP said officers were called to a collision in Stony Plain at Range Road 275 and Graybriar Drive at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

“Parkland RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a collision analyst,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday. “At this time, the cause of the collision is not believed to be criminal in nature.”

