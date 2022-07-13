Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP say 72-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by vehicle in Stony Plain, Alta.

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 5:35 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A 72-year-old pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle in a town west of Edmonton, according to the RCMP.

Parkland RCMP said officers were called to a collision in Stony Plain at Range Road 275 and Graybriar Drive at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The victim was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

“Parkland RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a collision analyst,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday. “At this time, the cause of the collision is not believed to be criminal in nature.”

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagTraffic tagPedestrian Safety tagParkland RCMP tagRange Road 275 tagGraybriar Drive tagStony Plain pedestrian killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers