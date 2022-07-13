Bramwell Tovey, beloved former director of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, dead at 69

The Vancouver music community is mourning the death of Bramwell Tovey, the long-serving former music director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

Tovey died Tuesday in Barrington, Rhode Island surrounded by loved ones, a day after his 69th birthday, following a battle with cancer.

He was initially diagnosed with a rare form of Sarcoma in 2019. A 2021 surgery left him cancer free briefly, but the disease returned in January, according to the VSO.

“The world has lost an incredible musician, Maestro, educator, activist and giant of a human being. We at the VSO and the VSO School of Music are shattered and heartbroken,” said Angela Elster, president and CEO of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the VSO School of Music in a statement.

“Bramwell Tovey’s legacy as Music Director of the VSO changed the landscape of music, arts and culture in British Columbia. For 18 years he was a valued friend and colleague, a driver of change and a unique person of brilliance, humour, generosity, and sincerity.”

Tovey was born in East London, U.K. and got his start in music with Salvation Army bands. He took up the tuba and piano before moving to conducting. He led orchestras in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

His accolades include a Juno Award for composition and a 2013 appointment as an Honorary Officer of the Order of Canada.

Tovey signed on as music director for the VSO in 2008. He was the symphony’s longest-serving director when he left the job in 2018. He was later appointed the orchestra’s music director emeritus. In his time with the VSO, he spearheaded the creation of the VSO School of Music and was the impetus for the Tovey Centre for Music.

“There are no words to describe the legacy that Maestro Tovey has left the city of Vancouver,” said Étienne Bruson, board chair of the VSO.

“His artistic vision has left a lasting impression on the orchestra, and his passion for music education will continue to live on through The Tovey Centre for Music at the VSO School of Music, and future generations of students and music lovers. Our thoughts are with his family, the musicians of the VSO, and all those whose lives have been transformed by his generosity and inspirational leadership.”

The VSO has created a memorial fund in Tovey’s name, which it says will continue his work supporting the Vancouver music community. Donations can be made online or by phone at 604-876-3434.

The orchestra said it will announce more plans to honour Tovey in the months to come.