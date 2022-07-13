RCMP lay charge in connection with alleged O’Toole leadership campaign hack

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged one person in connection with an alleged hack on Erin O’Toole‘s Conservative leadership campaign two years ago.

In response to a question from Global News, a spokesperson for the national policing force confirmed authorities charged Dion Ahwai with one count of mischief to data under Section 430 of the Criminal Code.

Specifically, the charge is under subsection 1.1 (c), which deals with mischief that willfully “obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use of computer data.”

Ahwai is now scheduled to appear before an Ontario court on Aug. 4, 2022.

“As the matter is before the courts, we will not provide further comments,” the force said.

Mischief as a charge is one that carries a range of sentencing options if the accused if convicted.

While cases of mischief that endanger someone’s life can carry a sentence up to life imprisonment, mischief to property with a value of other $5,000 is an indictable offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison, or on summary conviction.

For property under the value of $5,000, mischief charges can also be indictable offences but have a maximum period of imprisonment of two years, or on summary conviction.

O’Toole office declined to comment on the laying of the charge, saying: “As this matter is before the courts, Mr. O’Toole will not be commenting.”

