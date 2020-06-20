Menu

Politics

Erin O’Toole accuses Peter MacKay of stealing campaign info, calls for police probe

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 1:23 am
Updated June 20, 2020 1:25 am
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has accused his rival Peter MacKay’s campaign of stealing confidential data from the O’Toole campaign, and is calling for a police investigation into the allegations.

In a statement released Friday evening, the O’Toole campaign said it is filing a formal complaint and request for the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto Police Service to investigate “the theft of Zoom video conferences, including confidential campaign strategy video conferences, and of video conferences with Conservative Party members across Canada.”

The complaint, which names senior MacKay organizer Jamie Lall, comes after the O’Toole campaign said it discovered its systems had been hacked earlier this week, prompting an internal investigation.

That investigation allegedly discovered that Lall had obtained confidential log-in information for the O’Toole campaign on June 5. The campaign alleged that multiple downloads were detected over the past two weeks in both Calgary, where Lall is based, and Toronto.

READ MORE: Conservative leadership candidates split on how to address systemic racism in Canada

O’Toole’s campaign said its “thorough and clinical” investigation included “data collection and in-person interviews,” all of which will be handed over to police.

“We call on Peter MacKay and his team to immediately return and delete any stolen data or videos currently in the possession of staff and volunteers,” the campaign’s statement said, while calling for “the immediate termination of all involved in this potentially criminal action from [the MacKay] campaign.”
Global News contacted MacKay’s campaign, MacKay himself, and Lall for comment, but no one was available by the time of publication.

Lall later wrote on Twitter, “Not a single word of this is true.”

The RCMP and OPP did not return requests for comment Friday night.

A Toronto police spokesperson could not comment on the allegations or whether an investigation will be launched, and said a statement may be issued Saturday.

READ MORE: Four Conservative party leadership contenders face off in 2nd debate

Durham MP O’Toole and MacKay, a former Nova Scotia MP, are considered to be leading the race to replace Andrew Scheer as the Conservative Party’s next leader. Ontario MP Derek Sloan and Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis are also running for the leadership.

Party members have until Aug. 21 to cast their leadership votes. The vote, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was originally supposed to be held in late June.

—With files from Nick Westoll

Conservative Party Peter MacKay Conservative Leadership Erin O'Toole Tory leadership Conservative leadership campaign
