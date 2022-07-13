Manitoba RCMP investigating after fatal Thompson stabbing

Manitoba RCMP say a man is in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing in Thompson Tuesday.
Police were called to the report of a stabbing on Waterloo Avenue around 8 p.m.
They say a 60-year-old man from Thompson was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Police have not said what they believe led up to the stabbing.
A 44-year-old man from Thompson has been since been taken in to custody, but investigators say no charges have been laid.
Local police continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s forensic identification services.
