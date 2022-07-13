Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigating after fatal Thompson stabbing

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 3:20 pm
Police say say a 44-year-old man is in custody after a Thompson man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night.
Manitoba RCMP say a man is in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing in Thompson Tuesday.

Police were called to the report of a stabbing on Waterloo Avenue around 8 p.m.

Read more: Ten thousand illegal smokes seized from Thompson airport: Manitoba RCMP

They say a 60-year-old man from Thompson was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges' Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges
Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges – Jun 7, 2022

Police have not said what they believe led up to the stabbing.

Read more: Suspect, 15, charged with fatal Thompson stabbing, RCMP say

A 44-year-old man from Thompson has been since been taken in to custody, but investigators say no charges have been laid.

Local police continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s forensic identification services.

 

