Suspect, 15, charged with fatal Thompson stabbing, RCMP say

A Thompson teen is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was stabbed to death in the northern Manitoba city.

RCMP say they were called to Public Road in Thompson just after midnight Sunday, where they found a victim — a 43-year-old from Winnipeg — with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson RCMP arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with the murder. He will appear in Thompson court Thursday.

Police continue to investigate.

