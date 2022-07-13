Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Enderby senior dies after head-on collision with dump truck: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 1:28 pm
RCMP vehicle crime scene View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP at a crime scene. Darrell Patton / Global News

Mounties are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash on Highway 97A that killed an Enderby man.

Around 11 a.m. at the interchange of Highway 97 and 97A in Spallumcheen, RCMP said a pickup truck travelling northbound on Highway 97 veered into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles before colliding head-on with a dump truck.

Read more: One dead in fatal collision north of Vernon, RCMP say

“Sadly, the driver of the pickup truck, a 69-year old Enderby man, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

The commercial vehicle driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to complete their work safely and for police to conduct their investigation.

Read more: RCMP watchdog looking into South Okanagan crash

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 and quote file number 2022-4172.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
south okanagan tagHighway 97 tagArmstrong tagEnderby tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagspallumcheen tagPickup Truck tag

