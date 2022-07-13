Enderby senior dies after head-on collision with dump truck: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash on Highway 97A that killed an Enderby man.

Around 11 a.m. at the interchange of Highway 97 and 97A in Spallumcheen, RCMP said a pickup truck travelling northbound on Highway 97 veered into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles before colliding head-on with a dump truck.

“Sadly, the driver of the pickup truck, a 69-year old Enderby man, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

The commercial vehicle driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to complete their work safely and for police to conduct their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 and quote file number 2022-4172.