Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.

Montoyo will be replaced by bench coach John Schneider as interim manager for the rest of the season. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele has been appointed Toronto’s interim bench coach.

The Blue Jays made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Montoyo earned a 236-236 record over four seasons as Toronto’s manager.

The Blue Jays have a 46-42 record this season and currently hold the third and final wild card spot in the American League.

However, they have lost eight of their past 10 games including a disappointing four-game sweep in Seattle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.