Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Labour minister visits Hamilton, calls construction worker shortage a ‘top priority’

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 13, 2022 11:25 am
Federal labour minister Seamus O'Regan toured a LIUNA construction site in Hamilton on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Federal labour minister Seamus O'Regan toured a LIUNA construction site in Hamilton on Tuesday. Ken Mann

Canada’s labour minister says addressing a serious shortage of skilled trades workers is one of the federal government’s “top priorities.”

Seamus O’Regan has toured a job site in downtown Hamilton, where the Labourers International Union of North America (LIUNA) is building almost 600 rental units within two towers across King Street from Gore Park.

Read more: Hamilton clears $1 billion in building permits in 2022, setting new record

Joe Mancinelli, international vice-president, says LIUNA lone needs 30,000 workers “yesterday” across Ontario.

“What we have seen in the past several months is definitely a huge concern in the industry, about whether or not some projects can be started, and whether or not they can be finished on time,” Mancinelli said.

He added that there are also concerns about whether projects can be finished on budget, primarily because of supply chain issues.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada needs new homes built, but construction industry headed for retirement wall

O’Regan agreed that the construction worker shortage is “holding back this country,” adding that “anybody who’s interested, we want to train them.”

He said that the federal government is working hand in glove with organizations such as LIUNA, and has doubled the budget for union training centres.

Read more: How LiUNA wants to reshape part of Hamilton’s downtown core

Mancinelli agreed that “through our training centres, we’re training a ton of young people — folks that need to be retrained, women, Indigenous folks. We’re doing that already but it’s not enough.”

“Clearly, we need to get a lot of people into the industry fairly quickly,” Mancinelli said, adding that this would require more immigration.

“The key, though, is to make sure that immigration is ready to come and work in the trades.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Seamus O'Regan tagSkilled Trades tagConstruction Workers tagLIUNA tagHamilton Construction tagjoe mancinelli tagLabourers International Union tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers