Extreme heat wave triggers need to take the right precautions in the Saskatchewan sun

Temperatures are high, and the sun is out in full effect, but the level of heat over Saskatchewan can be dangerous.

While many people may take advantage of the blistering weather, experts say people need to be cautious while they’re outdoors.

“People are out and about enjoying the summer. They forget about drinking water, taking breaks from the sun,” says Adam Fedrau, an advanced care paramedic at Medavie Health Services Saskatoon.

He adds that people must remember to do things to cool off, “like getting into the water, taking breaks in the shade.”

Fedrau says he notices more 911 calls for heat-related illnesses when the temperature surpasses 30 C.

“Anything from people getting muscle cramps to severe heat stroke where they’re confused, perhaps unconscious, requires 911 care or emergency room care.”

The sizzling sun is no picnic for people in outdoor industries such as construction, landscaping, and roofing. A majority have to overcome and adapt while on the clock in order to stay safe.

“Don’t spend too much time out in the heat,” says Greg Wintringham, owner of Wintringham roofing in Saskatoon.

“You spend too much time on the roof in the heat, you start to get a headache. You start to get a headache, you want to get off the roof. You don’t want to faint when you’re 20 feet in the air.”

Wintringham says it is easier said than done to stop working in these conditions.

“The most difficult part is trying to park your ego,” Wintringham says. While you might want to stay and get the job done, you might really need to go home, he explains.

“At 2 p.m., when it’s 35 above, is a very good time to go home,” says Wintringham. “Go home, have a cold shower, sit in the backyard, put your feet in the pool, play with the kids.”

He also says if you’re not taking the proper measures, you’re fighting a losing battle.

“You can’t beat mother nature, she wins every time,” he says.

Another important aspect to keep in mind is protecting your skin from the intense rays of the sun.

“Make sure you’ve applied sunscreen, as well as a hat,” says Simon Kapaj, medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Kapaj says children and seniors are considered to be high risk of heat-related illnesses. Fedrau says the homeless population is at great risk, as well.

“They don’t have the ability to get out of the sun sometimes. They may not have the financial means to buy water or electrolyte-containing beverages, things like that,” Fedrau says. “They often have to walk long distances if they’re going somewhere.”

Fedrau says he hopes people keep an eye out for one another throughout this week.

“Just enjoy yourself, but if you do see somebody that is maybe suffering from heat stroke that you’re concerned about, especially if they’ve got so hot they’ve stopped sweating now, or they’re really confused, delerious, or unconscious, then that’s definitely time to get that person to the emergency room or call 911” Fedrau says.

The Emergency Management Organization activated the extreme heat “response plan” to support residents in Saskatoon.

The city of Saskatoon said residents should stay cool, take the proper measures for sun protection, and be good neighbours to those most vulnerable.