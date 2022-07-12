Menu

Fire

$750K in damages estimated from Saskatoon fire

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 3:25 pm
Burned out pillar
The Saskatoon Fire Department determined that a fire on July 11 that caused $750K in damages was caused by a cigarette butt. Saskatoon Fire Department

A cigarette butt was the culprit that caused $750,000 in damages to a home on the 600 block of Hargreaves Lane in Saskatoon Monday evening.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said crews brought the blaze under control at 8:46 p.m., noting that nobody was injured.

An investigation into the fire found that it started inside a pillar that was supporting the roof over the front door.

Read more: Suspicious fire in vacant Saskatoon townhouse complex causes $75,000 in damage

A paper cup for cigarette butts was near the pillar, and butts were found in the pillar as well.

The fire department added that people should use non-combustible containers made of glass or metal as cigarette receptacles, and have water in them to make sure the butts are fully extinguished.

