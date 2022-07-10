Menu

Fire

Suspicious fire in vacant Saskatoon townhouse complex causes $75,000 in damage

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 2:49 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire on the 10 block of Westview Place on Saturday. File / Global News

Multiple calls to the Saskatoon Fire Department came in Saturday night around 9:55 p.m. concerning a structure fire in the 10 block of Westview Place.

Fire crews arrived to see heavy flames coming from the second storey of a three-storey townhouse complex.

Firefighters worked to make sure the fire didn’t spread to other units and also had to work around multiple used needles that were found, with the flames finally being extinguished shortly after 11 p.m.

An investigation into the fire found that the unit was vacant but not secured, and that someone was seen in the unit around 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire that began in the bedroom is considered suspicious. Damages are estimated around $75,000.

Crews also responded to a separate fire at a shop on the 900 block of Valley Road around 7:15 p.m.

A recreational vehicle and some pallets were on fire when firefighters arrived, and the flames extended to the exterior of the building.

That fire was extinguished shortly after 8 p.m., and if an investigation is conducted, it’ll be done by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

