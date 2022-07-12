Pincher Creek announces sudden passing of town councillor Wayne Elliott

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Pincher Creek is mourning the loss of Coun. Wayne Elliott, who was serving his fifth term as an elected official.

According to a notice posted to the town’s website on Monday, Elliott suddenly passed away on July 9 while camping with family in Saskatchewan.

Mayor Don Anderberg shared a five-minute video message on Facebook on Tuesday morning, expressing his condolences to the family and sharing stories of Elliott’s impact on the community.

Elliott was known for his love of hockey, community events and positive attitude.

“Wayne was a proud family man who often shared stories about his family and grandkids at the council table,” said Anderberg in the video.

“Wayne’s family would like me to share their thanks for all the support Pincher Creek has offered Wayne over the years. They are very grateful.”

Elliott is the second councillor to pass away in recent years, after Coun. Sussanne O’Rourke died from COVID-19 complications on December 18, 2020.

A moment of silence will be held at the June 25 council meeting in Elliott’s memory.

“I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to work beside councillor Wayne Elliott for so many years and to call him my friend,” the mayor concluded.

The town is asking the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

— With files from Emily Olsen