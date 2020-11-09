Belleville city council mourns death of veteran councillor Pat Culhane

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville city council is mourning the sudden loss of current city Coun. Patricia Culhane.

She died Sunday evening surrounded by family, according to a statement sent out by Mayor Mitch Panciuk.

Read more: Belleville city council votes to fire integrity commissioner

“All of Belleville city council joins me in extending our condolences to her son Tim and her large family here and across the world,” Panciuk said.

There has been no information about the cause of the councillor’s death.

Culhane was actively serving as Ward 1 councillor at the time of her passing. Panciuk said Culhane’s death was a significant loss for council and the community. Culhane had been serving on city council since 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pat always took the view that her seat at the council table gave her an opportunity to be a voice for her community and she was determined to exercise it,” Panciuk said.

“We have lost an important member of our Council and we will feel this loss for many years to come,” he continued.

Culhane also spent over 50 years of her life as a pediatric and emergency nurse at Belleville General Hopsital, where she spent her last hours Sunday evening.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Culhane’s family.