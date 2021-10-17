Missing Alberta county councillor found dead, wife charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a missing politician in southern Alberta has been found and his wife is now accused in his death.

Cypress County councillor Alfred Belyea of Suffield had been missing since Oct. 8. On Friday, the RCMP located the 72-year-old’s body.

His wife, 68-year-old Deborah Belyea, has been charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a human body, RCMP said in a statement Saturday.

She remains in custody and is due to appear in Redcliff provincial court Monday.

“As these matters are now before the courts, no further updates or details surrounding the incident will be provided,” RCMP said, asking for the public to come forward with any information relating to the incident.

RCMP had issued a public appeal in finding Belyea on Tuesday.

He had served Cypress County, representing Jenner/Suffield since 2015.

In a Facebook post, the county said it was “heartbroken.”

“Our sincere condolences go to his daughters, family, friends, and the community,” the post read.

— With files from The Canadian Press