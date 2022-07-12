Menu

Fire

Wellington County OPP seek witnesses to structure fire in Puslinch Township

An abandoned structure located west of Guelph was engulfed in flames and sustained extensive damage.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 12, 2022 6:27 pm
Fire destroys abandoned structure in Puslinch Township. View image in full screen
Fire destroys abandoned structure in Puslinch Township. Wellington OPP

Wellington County OPP are investigating a fire at a home west of Guelph, Ont., that they are treating as suspicious.

Around 1:30 Monday afternoon, fire departments from Puslinch, Guelph/Eramosa, Cambridge, and Guelph were called to a property on Forestell Road in Puslinch Township.

Read more: Centre Wellington and Puslinch to share fire chief after reaching agreement

Investigators say an unoccupied abandoned structure was engulfed in flames and sustained extensive damage.

They say they have not determined a cause of the fire pending further investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

