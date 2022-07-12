Wellington County OPP seek witnesses to structure fire in Puslinch Township

Wellington County OPP are investigating a fire at a home west of Guelph, Ont., that they are treating as suspicious.
Around 1:30 Monday afternoon, fire departments from Puslinch, Guelph/Eramosa, Cambridge, and Guelph were called to a property on Forestell Road in Puslinch Township.
Investigators say an unoccupied abandoned structure was engulfed in flames and sustained extensive damage.
Trending Stories
They say they have not determined a cause of the fire pending further investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments