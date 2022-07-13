Menu

Health

No change in the number of fatal crashes at Guelph, Ont. intersections, according to report

This is the third annual report from the City which identifies stretches of roads and intersections where the most collisions occur that resulted in injuries or fatalities during a four-year period.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 13, 2022 5:05 am
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash on Woodlawn Road in file photo. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash on Woodlawn Road in file photo. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A report from the City of Guelph revealed no change in the number of motor vehicle collisions resulting in injuries or death at city intersections.

The 2017-2021 report, which was released on Tuesday, also shows that there were fewer crashes compared to 2016-2020.

This is the third annual report from the City which identifies stretches of roads and intersections where the most collisions occur that resulted in injuries or fatalities during a four-year period.

The City’s Transportation Safety Specialist Liraz Fridman said the area that had the highest number of total collisions was Edinburgh Road South at Wellington Street West.

But Fridman said, “Only 13 per cent were major and fatal injury-type collisions.”

“Gordon Street at Maltby Road saw 27 per cent of the injuries were major-fatal even though there were only 21 collisions that happened there.”

Fridman said the City works with Guelph Police Service to providing improvements that will help make our roads safer.

“Road safety continues to be a significant concern to the community,” said Guelph Police Service Media Relations Coordinator Scott Tracey in a news release.

“We support any efforts aimed at making our roads safer for all users.”

The report also found that one collision occurs every 4.5 hours, 7 percent of crashes involve a cyclist or pedestrian, 73.6 percent of injury-related collisions happened at intersections.

 

