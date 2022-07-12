Stalled Kingston, Ont. road construction leads to complaints from residents

Send this page to someone via email

The construction project on Front Road in Kingston, Ont., has been causing headaches for motorists.

Numerous complaints have been filed with the city regarding traffic delays and multiple work stoppages.

Officials say work has been halted on the project due to excavating hiccups and a need for updated traffic control measures.

“There’s nobody there yet, because they have to obtain both a new permit for the area around the bridge, and then also obtain a new traffic control plan for the area up toward Country Club Drive and King Street,” said Utilities Kingston Chief Operating Officer Jim Miller.

The work stoppages have prolonged the project, which has been underway since July of last year.

This construction has narrowed the roadway from four lanes to two, creating ongoing concerns for area residents and motorists.

“This road has been under construction for what seems like so many years. Secondly, a lot of cyclists are really concerned about their safety and people in general are saying that this is a major arterial road into the downtown for west end residents, and it’s not accessible like it should be,” said Coun. Wayne Hill, who represents the area.

The lane reduction combined with potholes and erosion along the edges of the road pose big safety issues for his constituents, Hill said.

“It’s really been a problem for us for a long time. It’s frustrating for residents because it’s been so many years, it seems like, that road has been under construction,” he added.

The project is focused on the sanitary infrastructure and watermain line in the area of Front Road and King Street West and with these most recent obstacles encountered by construction crews, it remains up in the air as to when the construction will resume, let alone finally be completed.