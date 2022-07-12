Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Olympic medallist Kim Glass left bloodied with swollen eye after attack in L.A.

By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
Posted July 12, 2022 4:06 pm
A screenshot from Kim Glass' Instagram story recounting how she was attacked. View image in full screen
A screenshot from Olympic medallist Kim Glass' Instagram story recounting how she was attacked. Kim Glass/Instagram

A former Olympic volleyball player was attacked Friday in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured multiple bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut, the athlete said in videos posted to social media.

Kim Glass, a silver medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving a lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. He was on the other side of a car, in the street, when he threw the object — what Glass believes might have been a metal pipe or bolt — at her face.

“He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes,” she said in videos posted to Instagram. “It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Traumatized’: Woman suffers broken nose in attack by two men in Vancouver

Bystanders restrained the man — identified by police as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51 — until officers arrived to take him into custody.

Tesfamariam was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesperson. He is being held without bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf or when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Read more: ‘Yellowstone’ actor Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud

“USA Volleyball is appalled to learn of this weekend’s brutal attack on our Olympic medallist Kim Glass. Our thoughts are with her and we wish her a speedy recovery,” USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis said in a statement on Monday.

Glass, a Los Angeles native, posted videos showing her injuries to her eye, nose and cheek. She said she believes her vision will be OK and thanked a doctor for stitches near her eyebrow.

“Just be safe out there,” she said in the videos. “You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk.”

Click to play video: 'Woman attacked while walking in Kitsilano overnight' Woman attacked while walking in Kitsilano overnight
Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Los Angeles tagVolleyball tagOlympic tagKim Glass tagKim Glass assaulted tagKim Glass attacked tagKim Glass vollyeball tagOlympic medallist Kim Glass tagOlympic medallist Kim Glass attacked tagOlympic silver medallist Kim Glass assaulted tagUSA Volleyball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers