Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Alberta cancels Deerfoot Trail public-private partnership, citing inflation

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 2:51 pm
A file photo of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail. View image in full screen
A file photo of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail. Global News

A plan to use a public-private partnership, also known as a P3, to improve Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail has fallen through, according to the province.

A statement from Minister of Transportation Prasad Panda on Tuesday said a P3 approach to the project was “not economically viable.”

Read more: Bridge gets makeover as Calgary cycling groups push to make active transportation an election issue

“Current economic conditions have resulted in pricing volatility and historically high inflation in the construction industry,” a statement from the minister said.

“We committed that we would only pursue P3s when we found value for taxpayer money.”

Click to play video: 'Final long-term recommendations for Deerfoot Trail coming Wednesday' Final long-term recommendations for Deerfoot Trail coming Wednesday
Story continues below advertisement

The statement said the province cancelled the P3 approach and will procure improvements to the roadway in smaller pieces.

Trending Stories

In May 2021, the province opened the request for qualification process, expecting to announce a proponent in July 2022 and begin construction this fall. That construction was expected to last about four years.

Read more: Recommendations in Deerfoot Trail study include carpool lanes, interchange improvements

Improvements slated to be part of the P3 project included:

  • twinning the Ivor Strong Bridge
  • reconfiguring the Anderson Road/Bow Bottom Trail interchange
  • twinning the bridge over the Glenmore Trail interchange
  • reconfiguring the 17 Avenue S.E. and Memorial Drive interchanges
  • widening Deerfoot Trail between 17 Avenue S.E. and Airport Trail

With the P3 cancelled, Panda said work is now underway “to identify the most critical areas for improvement that can be tendered and completed as quickly as possible,” part of the commitment to improving the provincial highway that runs through the city.

Approximately 180,000 vehicles use Deerfoot Trail per day.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Government tagCalgary Traffic tagAlberta Transportation tagDeerfoot Trail tagP3 tagPublic-private Partnership tagPrasad Panda tagDeerfoot Trail improvements tagDeerfoot Trail traffic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers