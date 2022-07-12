Menu

Health

Ontario opposition calls on government to boost health spending in light of ER closures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2022 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s premiers request additional health care funding as hospitals buckle under pressure' Canada’s premiers request additional health care funding as hospitals buckle under pressure
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario hospitals are feeling the strain, forcing some to close emergency rooms or limit the hours of urgent care clinics. Now, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is meeting with Canada’s premiers in British Columbia to request more money from the federal government. Alan Carter has more.

TORONTO — Ontario’s opposition parties want the Progressive Conservative government to spend more on health services as emergency rooms come under strain.

Premier Doug Ford is in Victoria, B.C., this week, where Canada’s premiers have called on the federal government to increase their share of health-care spending.

But back in Ontario, the NDP and Liberals say Ford’s government must also commit to spending more within the province to sustain critical health services.

Read more: Ontario municipal leaders call for action amid several temporary ER closures

The Opposition New Democrats pointed to a recent fiscal watchdog report that found Ontario spends less on health per person than other provinces.

Interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns says the province should be spending a “workable amount” on health care as emergency rooms report temporary closures due to staffing shortages and patients face long wait times for services.

The provincial Liberals issued a similar call on Tuesday, saying the government should be spending more resources on recruiting and retaining staff and other measures to support the health system.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
