Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Perth, Ont., mayor says health-care system ‘unraveling’ as ER remains closed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 3:18 pm
The trauma bay is photographed during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. View image in full screen
The trauma bay is photographed during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Municipal leaders in small Ontario communities say immediate action is needed to address a critical health care staffing shortage that has prompted the temporary closures of several hospital emergency rooms.

The emergency room at the hospital in Perth, Ont., has been closed since July 2 as it contends with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff that has been magnified by a critical shortage of workers.

In a message posted on its website, the hospital said the ER would remain closed until further notice and patients would be directed to its partner hospital in Smith Falls, about 20 kilometres east.

Read more: Ontario hospitals warn of more upcoming ER closures through the summer

Perth Mayor John Fenik likened the health-care system to a “slowly unravelling” quilt and called on the province to take action.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Six hospitals in the counties of Huron, Perth and Bruce have also reported temporary ER closures this past weekend and into this week.

Glen McNeil, Huron County Warden, says it’s possible not all local hospitals will be able to operate 24-hour emergency rooms in the future.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Health has said the province is working to bolster workforce capacity, including with lump sum retention bonuses and funds to recruit nurses to target areas across the province.

Click to play video: 'Ontario bracing for summer COVID-19 wave' Ontario bracing for summer COVID-19 wave
Ontario bracing for summer COVID-19 wave
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOntario tagHealth tagCanada tagHealth Care tagOntario health tagOntario health care tagPerth tagCanada health care tagPerth Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers