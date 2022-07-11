Couple in their 60s bear sprayed after Nanaimo dragon boat event

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for information and witnesses after a couple in their 60s was bear sprayed following a dragon boat event.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, on Cliff Street near Terminal Avenue.

Mounties say the couple were walking along Cliff Street to where they had parked, when an irate motorist pulled up and berated them for walking in the road.

Police said the male victim replied that there were no sidewalks and that the road wasn’t busy. Seconds later, police said the driver pulled up next to them and deployed bear spray.

The male victim took the brunt of the spray in his face, while the woman got some on her lips, according to police.

The driver fled westbound in an older-model silver compact car, and the victims were treated at the scene by paramedics.

A witness got a photo of the vehicle’s licence plate, and police say they’ve contacted the registered owner who has denied any knowledge of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.