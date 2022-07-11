Menu

Crime

Couple in their 60s bear sprayed after Nanaimo dragon boat event

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 10:47 pm
RCMP are investigating after someone sprayed a couple with bear spray in Nanaimo on Sunday. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating after someone sprayed a couple with bear spray in Nanaimo on Sunday. Simon Little/ Global News

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for information and witnesses after a couple in their 60s was bear sprayed following a dragon boat event.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, on Cliff Street near Terminal Avenue.

Read more: Nearly two dozen people hurt in bear spray attack at Vancouver high school

Mounties say the couple were walking along Cliff Street to where they had parked, when an irate motorist pulled up and berated them for walking in the road.

Police said the male victim replied that there were no sidewalks and that the road wasn’t busy. Seconds later, police said the driver pulled up next to them and deployed bear spray.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigates possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown' VPD investigates possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown
VPD investigates possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown – May 21, 2022

The male victim took the brunt of the spray in his face, while the woman got some on her lips, according to police.

Trending Stories
Read more: Teens arrested for allegedly bear-spraying father and son in East Vancouver

The driver fled westbound in an older-model silver compact car, and the victims were treated at the scene by paramedics.

A witness got a photo of the vehicle’s licence plate, and police say they’ve contacted the registered owner who has denied any knowledge of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

