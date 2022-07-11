Youth passenger dies in fatal Rocky View County collision that left car ablaze

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie, Alta., RCMP are looking for witnesses to a two-car collision in Rocky View County Sunday that left one passenger dead.

According to a release sent Monday by Airdrie RCMP, officers and fire services arrived on scene along Highway 567 near Range Road 284 around 5 p.m. to find a hatchback crashed into a power pole.

The second vehicle, a hatchback, crashed into the back of the trailer.

Police believe both vehicles involved — a hatchback and a truck with attached trailer — were travelling in the same direction when the hatchback hit the back of the trailer.

Read more: 7 people in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

Story continues below advertisement

This crash, police believe, caused the hatchback to lose control and veer off the road to collide with the power pole.

“The power pole caught on fire and spread to the hatchback which became fully engulfed,” read the release from RCMP.

A youth passenger who had been in the backseat of the car died on the scene from his injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Airdrie RCMP 403-945-7200.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

1:36 Airdrie man gets life sentence for 2nd-degree murder of Kalix Langenau Airdrie man gets life sentence for 2nd-degree murder of Kalix Langenau – May 26, 2022

Advertisement