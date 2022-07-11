Menu

Traffic

Youth passenger dies in fatal Rocky View County collision that left car ablaze

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 8:04 pm
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. View image in full screen
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Airdrie, Alta., RCMP are looking for witnesses to a two-car collision in Rocky View County Sunday that left one passenger dead.

According to a release sent Monday by Airdrie RCMP, officers and fire services arrived on scene along Highway 567 near Range Road 284 around 5 p.m. to find a hatchback crashed into a power pole.

Read more: Ponoka teenager dead, 2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

The second vehicle, a hatchback, crashed into the back of the trailer.

Police believe both vehicles involved — a hatchback and a truck with attached trailer — were travelling in the same direction when the hatchback hit the back of the trailer.

Read more: 7 people in hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

This crash, police believe, caused the hatchback to lose control and veer off the road to collide with the power pole.

“The power pole caught on fire and spread to the hatchback which became fully engulfed,” read the release from RCMP.

A youth passenger who had been in the backseat of the car died on the scene from his injuries.

Police are investigating the collision and ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Airdrie RCMP 403-945-7200.

Anonymous tips can be sent to  Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Click to play video: 'Airdrie man gets life sentence for 2nd-degree murder of Kalix Langenau' Airdrie man gets life sentence for 2nd-degree murder of Kalix Langenau
Airdrie man gets life sentence for 2nd-degree murder of Kalix Langenau – May 26, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crash tagAirdrie tagAlberta traffic tagAirdrie RCMP tagCar Fire tagRocky View County tagfatal car collision tagairdrie fire services tag

