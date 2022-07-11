Menu

Entertainment

Kamloops, B.C. soccer parents score $1 million prize with Lotto Max win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 5:25 pm
The Stranges found out they won at a stop at the mall in between tournament games when they checked their ticket. View image in full screen
The Stranges found out they won at a stop at the mall in between tournament games when they checked their ticket. Courtesy: Lotto Corp

Kamloops, B.C., parents Michael and Jennifer Strange enjoy watching their kids score in soccer, but were even more excited to discover they won a $1-million LottoMax prize during a recent tournament.

The Stranges found out they won at a stop at the mall in between tournament games when they checked their ticket.

Read more: Lottery ticket worth $30.8M purchased in B.C.

“I thought we only won $10 because I didn’t have my glasses on,” Michael said. “I checked it again and realized there were a lot more zeros than $10.”

He waited until the tournament was done to share the news with his family and everyone was thrilled for them.

Read more: Humboldt, Sask. local $660k richer after Vault Breaker jackpot

Story continues below advertisement

The newly-minted millionaires plan to put their prize towards a new car and some home renovations. They purchased the ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart on Summit Drive.

“It’s life-changing… we’re speechless. It will upgrade our life and will add financial security in a topsy-turvy world,” Michael said.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $100 million from Lotto Max.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

