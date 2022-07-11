Kamloops, B.C. soccer parents score $1 million prize with Lotto Max win

Send this page to someone via email

Kamloops, B.C., parents Michael and Jennifer Strange enjoy watching their kids score in soccer, but were even more excited to discover they won a $1-million LottoMax prize during a recent tournament.

The Stranges found out they won at a stop at the mall in between tournament games when they checked their ticket.

“I thought we only won $10 because I didn’t have my glasses on,” Michael said. “I checked it again and realized there were a lot more zeros than $10.”

He waited until the tournament was done to share the news with his family and everyone was thrilled for them.

The newly-minted millionaires plan to put their prize towards a new car and some home renovations. They purchased the ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart on Summit Drive.

“It’s life-changing… we’re speechless. It will upgrade our life and will add financial security in a topsy-turvy world,” Michael said.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $100 million from Lotto Max.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

