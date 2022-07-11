2nd man arrested following ‘vicious’ Brampton attack: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have arrested a second man following a “vicious attack” in Brampton.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police alleged two people were assaulted by a group of four men with weapons in the area of Bramtree Court and Chrysler Drive.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m. on April 16.

Police said the first victim suffered life-altering injuries, while the second was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released.

On April 24, Peel police announced the arrest of Gurkirat Singh, a 25-year-old man from Brampton.

Then, on Sunday, police arrested 23-year-old Manpreet Singh, also from Brampton. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Manjot Singh in relation to the incident. He is wanted for the same three charges, police said.

Two suspects remain unidentified.