Crime

2nd man arrested following ‘vicious’ Brampton attack: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Police identify 2 suspects in violent attack outside Brampton bowling alley' Police identify 2 suspects in violent attack outside Brampton bowling alley
WATCH ABOVE: Residents were surprised and shocked by a violent attack that took place outside a bowling alley in Brampton, Ont. Two men now face attempted murder charges. Ahmar Khan has the story – Apr 19, 2022

Police say they have arrested a second man following a “vicious attack” in Brampton.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police alleged two people were assaulted by a group of four men with weapons in the area of Bramtree Court and Chrysler Drive.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m. on April 16.

Read more: Arrest warrants issued for 2 men after ‘vicious’ Brampton attack: police

Police said the first victim suffered life-altering injuries, while the second was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released.

On April 24, Peel police announced the arrest of Gurkirat Singh, a 25-year-old man from Brampton.

Then, on Sunday, police arrested 23-year-old Manpreet Singh, also from Brampton. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, police said.

Read more: Family of Mississauga, Ont., man sues police, paramedics and SIU over his death

Police have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Manjot Singh in relation to the incident. He is wanted for the same three charges, police said.

Two suspects remain unidentified.

