Canada

Officials investigating after parking garage partially collapses at Toronto highrise

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 3:08 pm
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Officials say one vehicle was damaged after a parking garage in Toronto partially collapsed on Monday.

Toronto Fire and Emergency Services told Global News the parking garage at a residential highrise building on Tobermory Drive partially collapsed at around 1:30 p.m.

Worker rescued after being stuck in trench collapse at Toronto home

According to fire officials, no injuries were reported, but one vehicle has been damaged.

Toronto Fire said it is not immediately known what caused the collapse, or how extensive the damage is.

The service said it is waiting for an inspector to arrive on scene.

