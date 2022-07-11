Officials investigating after parking garage partially collapses at Toronto highrise

Officials say one vehicle was damaged after a parking garage in Toronto partially collapsed on Monday.
Toronto Fire and Emergency Services told Global News the parking garage at a residential highrise building on Tobermory Drive partially collapsed at around 1:30 p.m.
According to fire officials, no injuries were reported, but one vehicle has been damaged.
Toronto Fire said it is not immediately known what caused the collapse, or how extensive the damage is.
The service said it is waiting for an inspector to arrive on scene.
