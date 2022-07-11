‘Out of character’: Family of man named as Langham, Sask. shooting suspect suspect offers condolences

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man who was named by Saskatchewan RCMP as a suspect in a shooting in Langham, Sask., says they are in disbelief and are offering their condolences to the family of the victim.

Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert on Friday morning after a shooting incident in Langham. One person was announced as deceased later in the morning and police said they were looking for Justin Heimbecker, whom they named as a suspect.

RCMP say they located who they believed to be Heimbecker, dead, around 11:40 a.m. in a burned home in Langham.

Donna Heimbecker, Justin’s aunt, said the family is still “very much in shock and disbelief” about the incidents leading up to Justin’s death.

“We’re still trying to come to terms with the reality of what’s happened,” Donna told Global News in an interview.

Donna described her nephew as a kind, caring and gentle soul who was a father to two young sons.

“The things that happened are totally out of character for the Justin that we all know and love. So it comes as quite a tremendous shock to believe that he was capable of doing such violent acts,” Donna said.

Justin, 46, lived in Langham for a number of years with his young sons and partner. Justin worked in the oil fields in Fort MacMurray, Alta., according to Donna.

Saskatchewan RCMP have not provided more details about the incident since Friday. They have not released the name, age or gender of the other deceased.

Donna said her family doesn’t know “exactly what transpired” during the incident.

“We do know that our family sends our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends and loved ones of this individual who lost their life so unnecessarily through this tragic incident,” Donna said.

“We’re so very, very sorry for your loss and we want them to know we’re sharing in their sadness as we all grieve the loss of our loved ones.”

Donna said she received the first alert on Friday that hadn’t yet mentioned Justin’s name.

“I sent that off to both Justin and (Justin’s partner), asking them if they’re all right, because who would have thought it was my family.”

Donna said Justin had been experiencing some issues over the last few weeks and was seeking help.